Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

