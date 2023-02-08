Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,040 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

