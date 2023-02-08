Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 641,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

