Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

