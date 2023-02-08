Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.76.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

