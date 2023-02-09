10,335 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

