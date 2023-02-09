10,499 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.