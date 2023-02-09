11,805 Shares in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of First Mid Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

FMBH stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $42.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

