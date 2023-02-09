12,256 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 5.3 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSBR shares. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.