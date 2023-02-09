14,781 Shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $260.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

