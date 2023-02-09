15,745 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

SNDX stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,289.86 and a beta of 1.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,618. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

