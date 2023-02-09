16,276 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

