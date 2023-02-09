18,405 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $34.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

