18,464 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,464 shares of company stock worth $69,214. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

908 Devices Stock Performance

MASS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.