18,512 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

