23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in 23andMe by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 23andMe by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 23andMe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 105.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.



