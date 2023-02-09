27,586 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.