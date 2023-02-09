321,985 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ERIC stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

