357,303 Shares in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 357,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of CTI BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 989,524 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 766,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $677.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

