41,139 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enhabit by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Enhabit Profile

NYSE:EHAB opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

