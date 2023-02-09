6,716 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,746.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,371 shares of company stock worth $2,263,666. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.66 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.