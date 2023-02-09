7,747 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Stock Down 2.6 %

Unitil Increases Dividend

Shares of UTL opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

