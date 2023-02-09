7,747 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Unitil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Unitil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Down 2.6 %

Unitil stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

