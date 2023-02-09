AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AAON were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

AAON Stock Down 0.6 %

AAON stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

