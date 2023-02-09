Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 104,781 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,772.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,781 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

