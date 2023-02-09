ACG Wealth Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 108,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 67,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 89,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,795.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

