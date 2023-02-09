Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 123,356 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

