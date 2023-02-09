Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,915.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

