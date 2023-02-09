Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adient were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,589. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

See Also

