Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €113.30 ($121.83) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.73.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

