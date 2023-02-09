Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

ALG opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

