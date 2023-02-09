Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

