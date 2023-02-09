Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Markel Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,749,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612,367 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

