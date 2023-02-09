Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

