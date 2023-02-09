Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,899.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.