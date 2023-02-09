Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,441.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

