Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

