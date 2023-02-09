Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amarin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth $31,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 40.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Price Performance

Amarin Company Profile

AMRN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.