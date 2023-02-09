AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,853 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.72 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.00 million. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

