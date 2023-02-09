Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,624,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $986.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.50.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

