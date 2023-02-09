American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,697.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

