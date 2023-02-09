American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 927.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.