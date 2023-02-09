American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 201.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 673,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 449,662 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,061.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 681,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

