American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 201.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 673,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 449,662 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,061.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 681,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

