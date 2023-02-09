American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.