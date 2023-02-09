American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWRGet Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.