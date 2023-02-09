Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $2,054,750.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

