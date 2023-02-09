Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $146.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

