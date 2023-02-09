Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM):

2/5/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $75.00.

2/3/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – PulteGroup is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/10/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00.

12/14/2022 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 492,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

