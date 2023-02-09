Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

