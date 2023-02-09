Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) were up 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 830,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 919,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Arena Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of C$299.30 million and a PE ratio of -37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

